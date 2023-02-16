Man struck by gunfire in a Fresno neighborhood. Police said 14 rounds were fired

A man was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night in a Fresno neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 10 p.m. in the area of South Arthur and West Eden avenues, just south of Fresno Chandler Executive Airport, after the Fresno Police Department received notice of 14 rounds fired from its ShotSpotter gunfire surveillance system, Lt. Mike Gebhart said.

Officers arrived and located the man in his early 30s in front of a home. Life-saving efforts were made before he was taken to a hospital. The man went into surgery and was listed in critical condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Gebhart said it’s not clear how many times the man was shot. Several shell casings were found in the street.

The motive for the shooting is being investigated. It’s not known if there was a disturbance before the shooting, Gebhart said.

Police don’t have a suspect description.

Officers were canvassing for surveillance video and witnesses, but Gebhart said there were some 911 calls.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.