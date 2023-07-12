Man struck by hit-and-driver on Cape Cod highway dies from injuries, police say

A man who was struck by a hit-and-river driver on a Cape Cod highway earlier this week has died from his injuries, police announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 6 around 9:40 p.m. Monday found an unresponsive man with severe head injuries in the roadway, according to the Wellfleet Police Department.

Jeffrey Richardson, 59, of Brookfield, Connecticut, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he passed away Tuesday.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to his family at this difficult time,” the department said.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene.

Police are now asking the public for help in tracking down a vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror.

State police detectives assigned to the Barnstable District Attorney’s Office are assisting Wellfleet police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

