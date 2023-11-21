Man struck by hit-and-run driver Sunday dies of his injuries

TechCrunch

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company may not be investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman. In what has swiftly become a chaotic mess, OpenAI's board released a statement on November 17 saying they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.