Man struck in hit-and-run near Memphis airport, police say

A man was hit by two passing vehicles in a hit-and-run late Friday night.

On Jun. 24 at approximately 11:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Swinnea Road.

A man exited his vehicle and was hit by two unidentified cars, police said.

Police also said, that both cars fled the scene and did not offer assistance.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

