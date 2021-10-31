Man struck, killed by Amtrak train, police say. 2nd Raleigh railroad death this year

A man died Saturday after being struck by an Amtrak train, officials said.

Just before 10:15 p.m., Raleigh officers responded to the crash at Interstate 440 and Beryl Road, according to a news release.

The man, who police did not identify, died at the scene.

Amtrak is leading the investigation, police said.

It’s at least the second Raleigh Amtrak death so far this year.

In September, another man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in the same area, The News & Observer reported.

And in June, an 18-year-old woman was killed by an Amtrak train in Apex.

The News & Observer has reached out to the railroad service for more information.