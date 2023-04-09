Man struck and killed by CTA Blue Line train, service partially suspended

Chicago police detectives are investigating the death of a man hit by a CTA Blue Line train Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m., police responded to the death of an unidentified man at the 400 block of South Damen Avenue.

The man was severed at the mid-body and pronounced dead on the scene by Chicago Fire Department officials, police said. Area Three police detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The CTA stopped the Blue Line temporarily Sunday morning due to the accident and service between Pulaski and LaSalle was paused.

