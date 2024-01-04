Man struck and killed by freight train in Northvale

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Northvale Wednesday night, police said.

The call came in at about 9:12 p.m. from a CSX railroad employee, according to Northvale police Chief Howard J. Ostrow.

Upon arrival, Northvale police discovered a man face down on the tracks just south of the crossing. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead.

The CSX Police Department took charge of the investigation, working in collaboration with the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Northvale NJ pedestrian struck and killed by freight train