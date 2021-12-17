Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Texas 121 in Fort Worth, police say

A man who had been running in and out of traffic on Texas 121 was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night, Fort Worth police said.

Police continued on Friday to search for the driver.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.

The fatal accident was reported just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Texas 121 near Beach Street in Fort Worth.

KXAS-TV reported that Fort Worth police received information from Haltom City police that a man had been running in and out of traffic on Texas 121.

Fort Worth police were later alerted that the man had been hit by a vehicle. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. No description of the vehicle has been released.

Detectives with the traffic unit are investigating the fatal crash.