Man struck, killed outside parked vehicle in middle of Puyallup roadway; driver arrested

A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was arrested early Sunday after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

Police responded to the 2200 block of South Meridian just after 2 a.m. after the Tacoma man called 911 to report that he had hit a car that was parked in the middle of the roadway.

He also told dispatchers that there was an unresponsive man lying on the ground next to his car and that he would initiate CPR.

The Tacoma man was still performing CPR when police arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

After their initial investigation, police determined that the Tacoma man was traveling south on South Meridian when he hit the victim’s vehicle.

The Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide charges.

Investigators say they are unsure why the vehicle was stopped in the roadway or why the man had stepped outside.

A passenger in that vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from Tacoma, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.