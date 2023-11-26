Man struck and killed by semi in Grand County

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a man after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 191 near Moab, early in the evening of Nov. 25.

UHP reports the man was walking in the roadway on HWY 191 around 6:20 p.m. when he was struck by the semi. Officers said the man was wearing dark clothing that made him hard to see. The man, who is reported to be approximately 50 years old died on scene from his injuries.

As of 8 p.m. the northbound lanes near the scene of the accident were still closed and UHP is working to clear the scene and open all travel lanes.

The victim has not been identified at this time and the driver of the semi is working with officials. ABC4 will update this story as more details become available.

