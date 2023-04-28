Man struck, killed in traffic on I-5 in Fife identified by medical examiner

A 20-year-old man struck and killed by passing cars early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife was identified Thursday by the medical examiner.

Daniel Rush, of Fife, was the pedestrian killed in the incident, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The cause and manner of Rush’s death is pending further investigation.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 a.m. near 54th Avenue East, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

State troopers initially said it was unclear whether Rush walked into traffic or fell from the overpass. Trooper John Dattilo said Friday it still wasn’t known how the man ended up on the interstate.

Troopers said they believe multiple cars struck Rush, but only one driver stopped. The collision blocked all southbound traffic for a little more than four hours while law enforcement investigated.