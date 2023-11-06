Man struck and killed by train in Daytona Beach Thursday despite multiple horn blasts

Daytona Beach police said Monday they still have not located the family of a man hit and killed by a train Thursday night.

The train-versus-pedestrian incident occurred Thursday at 7:15 p.m. on the railroad tracks on North Street, police said.

The Florida East Coast Railroad locomotive was pulling 103 cars and was traveling north from Miami at 45 mph, police said.

The engineer reported seeing the man crossing the railroad tracks from east to west. He sounded the horn multiple times but the man did not look up or react to the approaching freight train, police said.

The train struck the man and hit the brakes with the locomotive finally coming to a stop on Mason Avenue, the report detailed.

The victim has been identified by police but his identity is not being released as his family has not been notified, said police spokesman Christopher Pearsall.

