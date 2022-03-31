UPDATE: Man struck and killed by train had dementia, son said

Mar. 31—ANDERSON — The 65-year-old Alexandria man who was struck and killed by a train in Anderson on Wednesday afternoon suffered from dementia, according to his son.

Barry Baker was found on the railroad tracks between 38th and 53rd Streets after a southbound train struck him at the railroad crossing near the intersection of 38th Street and Raible.

The Alexandria Police Department had issued the Silver Alert for Baker at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The notice said Baker was believed to be in danger and could be in need of medical assistance.

Baker had been arrested Monday for failure to appear and released from the Madison County jail on Tuesday. Baker was arrested in 2021 on a charge of criminal trespass.

Alexandria Police Chief Mike Montgomery said there is an ongoing investigation and declined further comment.

Baker's son Shawn said his father suffered from dementia and was released from the jail Tuesday with no notification to the family.

"I called the jail and told them he suffers from dementia," Shawn Baker said. "My dad was harmless, nothing but a big Teddy Bear."

Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott on Wednesday identified the man killed in the train incident as Baker.

The Anderson Crash Team was on the scene, and the investigation was ultimately turned over to the CSX Police and the coroner's office.

