Man struck, killed by train in Puyallup while trying to cross tracks

An Amtrak train struck and killed a 28-year-old man Tuesday night who witnesses said was trying to cross the tracks after a freight train went by, according to police.

Puyallup Police Department officers responded about 10:10 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the North Meridian Avenue railroad crossing in the 100 block of North Meridian. The incident blocked several downtown crossings while police responded.

Officers found the 28-year-old man dead on the tracks. He was a Tacoma resident, according to a news release from Puyallup police. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Police said multiple witnesses saw what happened. Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined there were two trains traveling through the crossing in opposite directions when the man was struck.

Witnesses told police the man watched a freight train go by, then ducked under the pedestrian railroad arm and tried to cross. Then an Amtrak train traveling at a much higher speed approached the crossing. The man tried to avoid the train but was struck.

Police said the traffic control devices at the railroad crossing and the North Meridian intersection were functional and operating when the incident occurred. The crossings blocked by the incident were cleared by about 11:55 p.m.

The incident is continuing to be investigated by the Major Collision Response Team.