Man struck, killed by train in Puyallup

A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a freight train Tuesday in Puyallup, police said.

Puyallup Police Department officers responded about 8:37 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Stewart Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train. There, police found a man next to the tracks who was dead.

The man has not been identified. Police said he was from Seattle.

The incident blocked the intersection of Stewart Avenue East and 66th Avenue East for several hours, police said. The roadway was reopened at 10 p.m.

Witnesses told police the man was walking on the tracks when he was struck. The BNSF train sounded its horn to alert the man and deployed emergency brakes, but it could not stop in time. Police suspect the man walked in front of the train to kill himself.

The Major Collision Response Team is continuing to investigate.

Resources are available for people who are in crisis or those worried about someone else.