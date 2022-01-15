A man was struck and killed by a train in Waukesha, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning by a Wisconsin & Southern Railroad train at the West Moreland Boulevard crossing in Waukesha, according to police.

The Waukesha Police Department said they received calls from citizens and the Canadian National Railroad Company around 10:55 a.m. reporting the incident.

Lt. Chad Pergande said the man was "beyond help" when first responders arrived.

The death is being investigated by the Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha Medical Examiner's Office and railroad officials. Authorities are waiting to release the name of the man until his next of kin are notified.

Canadian Railroad will conduct a review of the equipment and tracks, police said. Wisconsin Southern Railroad will review any information from the train.

There is no indication that any equipment malfunctioned and there is no reason to believe that there is a danger to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

The intersection of Whiterock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard as well as the intersection of Whiterock Avenue and Perkins Avenue will remain closed throughout the afternoon, police said.

In October 2019, a woman was struck and killed by a Canadian National train at the same intersection. Waukesha police later concluded that incident was a suicide.

