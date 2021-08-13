Man struck and killed by vehicle on C Street identified

Aug. 13—A man who died early Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle on C Street in Midtown Anchorage was on the road outside of any crosswalk, police said Thursday.

A vehicle southbound on C Street near 48th Avenue struck 67-year-old Mark C. Carlos, police wrote in a statement. Officers were called to the scene around 12:01 a.m.

Carlos was brought to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

"The driver remained on-scene and was cooperative with the police investigation," police wrote.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there were no arrests in the case by Thursday morning.

Two pedestrians died in separate incidents over the weekend when they were struck by vehicles. In total, nine pedestrians have died this year in vehicle collisions, according to police.