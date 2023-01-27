Man struck, killed while trying to cross Plant City street, police say

A 67-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing a Plant City street Thursday night, police said.

The Plant City Police Department responded to a call about a traffic crash involving a car and pedestrian around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North Alexander Street, according to a news release. A 67-year-old Plant City man was crossing North Alexander Street in an area between West Baker Street and Thonotosassa Road when the driver of a 2012 Dodge Challenger struck him in the southbound lanes, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Police did not release his name because his next of kin had not been notified, a police spokesperson said Friday.

The Dodge driver, a 47-year-old Plant City man, remained at the scene and no criminal charges are pending, police said. Police did not release the driver’s name.

The crash happened in an area where there are no pedestrian crosswalks, according to police.