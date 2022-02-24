Man struck by metal pipe during fight on Manhattan subway

One subway rider attacked another with a metal pipe during an argument that started on a Manhattan subway Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim, who’s in his 20s, squabbled with his attacker on a J train as it approached a subway station at Delancey and Essex Sts. about 5:20 p.m., cops said.

The attacker, who’s believed to be 29 years old, clobbered the victim with a pipe, then fled the train, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police have made no arrests in the attack.