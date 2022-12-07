Man struck by minivan, critically injured while crossing street in Chelmsford

A Maine man was critically injured when he was struck by a minivan while he was crossing the street near an elementary school on Tuesday, police said.

Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to Maple Road near the Byam Elementary School at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man laying in the roadway with serious injuries and head trauma, police said.

The victim, a 71-year-old man from Biddeford, Maine, was taken by ambulance to a landing zone at the Byam School, and then flown to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he was reportedly in critical condition on Tuesday evening, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was crossing Maple Road when he was struck by a Toyota minivan driven by a 60-year-old Chelmsford woman. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

There is a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon in the area, but Chelmsford Police determined that it was not activated at the time of the incident, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by Chelmsford Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

