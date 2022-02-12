Man struck by multiple vehicles on Fort Worth freeway, police say

A man was struck by multiple vehicles on a freeway near Fort Worth early Saturday morning, police said.

Police were dispatched around 5:30 a.m., to the 3400 block of South Freeway northbound on a report that an individual was hit by passing cars.

As of 10:45 a.m., units were still at the scene, Bradley Perez, a spokesperson for the police department said.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers are interviewing witnesses to see why the man was on the freeway.

No further details were available.