Man who struck North Kitsap cyclist told investigators he 'figured he'd struck a deer'

HANSVILLE — A 54-year-old Hansville man told investigators that he figured he had struck a deer after he hit a cyclist riding along Hansville Road with his car on Tuesday morning and left the scene, according to court documents.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old man, was left critically injured and was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the hospital reported that the man had been discharged.

After the collision, the driver continued on for about 300-500 feet before pulling over to stop, according to court documents. The driver reported to investigators that he walked around his car to look at the damage and then got back in his vehicle and continued on his way to work on Bainbridge Island.

When questioned about why he didn't go back to where he had struck something, "he stated he figured he'd struck a deer because he'd struck many deer in his lifetime," a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy wrote in a report about the incident.

The man was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged the man with a hit-and-run count in Kitsap County Superior Court.

The deputy wrote that the cyclist had been riding southbound on the shoulder of Hansville Road, south of its intersection with Little Boston Road, some time between 5:20 a.m. and 5:42 a.m., noting that the cyclist had been using a red flashing light to alert drivers of his presence.

The driver had been traveling from his home in Hansville to work on Bainbridge Island and was overtaking the cyclist from behind when he struck him, the deputy wrote. The impact shattered the vehicle's right front headlight and broke off the passenger-side mirror, leaving debris at the scene.

The cyclist was vaulted onto the road shoulder and struck his head on the pavement, leaving a large gash and a cut on his head, as well as other scrapes and bruises. When a deputy arrived, the man was "semi-conscious" and was unable to follow simple directions.

While the driver was at work Tuesday morning, he received a message from his wife telling him about the cyclist who was hit and that law enforcement was looking into the incident, according to court documents.

"(He) called her and told her that he'd struck something and thought it was a deer," the deputy wrote. "He suspected now that he might have been the one who struck the bicycle rider."

He drove to the sheriff's office to speak to law enforcement and said that he hadn't gone back to check on what he struck and said he hadn't called 911 to report a collision. Investigators found that his vehicle had fresh damage, and a deputy matched the mirror and a piece of the headlight that was found at the collision scene to the vehicle.

