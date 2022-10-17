Man struck by subway train after getting into fight on Queens platform

A man was clinging to life Monday after he was struck by a Queens subway train following a fight with another man, police said.

The two got into a physical struggle on an F train platform at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Ave. station in Jackson Heights around 4:45 p.m. after one of them bumped into the other, according to sources.

During the scuffle, a 50-year-old man was hit by an F train leaving the station, police and sources said.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition while the other man was taken into police custody.

Police were working to determine if the man was pushed in front of the train or if he fell, sources said.

As cops investigated, E, F, M and R trains were bypassing the station.