Man struck by train while taking photographs identified as Whitesboro resident

The man struck and killed by a CSX freight train Thursday evening in Whitesboro was identified, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies said the victim was 25-year-old Dakota Williams of Whitesboro.

A witness said he saw Williams near the tracks at the end of Linwood Place in the village of Whitesboro, just before the accident, deputies said. The witness said it appeared Williams was standing close to the tracks watching a westbound train.

The witness said that when that train passed, Williams crossed to the north side of the tracks and began walking westerly until the witness lost sight of him.

There are two sets of tracks that run along that section, deputies explained. A set on the north side of the railroad bed and one on the south side.

The witness said that shortly after Williams crossed to the north side, he believes he heard two other trains go through but wasn't watching and does not know what direction they were traveling or which rail they were on.

According to information investigators received from the crew of the train involved in the accident, it was heading west on the north side set of rails, deputies said.

When the crew saw Williams, he was standing between the rails of their westbound train, with his back to their train and it appeared he was taking photos or video of the eastbound train on his cell phone.

According to the crew, they applied emergency braking and blew the horn, but the train could not stop, and it appears that Williams did not hear the horn.

Williams' cell phone was found at the scene.

The investigation shows that the crew of the train was operating the train within the limits set for that portion of the tracks, deputies said.

CSX Police did respond to the scene and are working together with sheriff's investigators.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Fatal train accidents: Dakota Williams struck, killed by CSX freight train near Utica