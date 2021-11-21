Man struck by two cars, killed in Boynton Beach

A 59-year-old man was killed in Boynton Beach Friday night when he was struck by two cars while crossing Congress Avenue.

According to Boynton Beach police, the victim attempted to run across the street in the 300 block of Congress just before 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by the first vehicle, a silver 2016 Lexus NX traveling northbound in the center lane.

He was propelled into the roadway and was then struck by a silver 2013 Kia Sorento driving behind the Lexus.

Police provided no further information on the man’s identity or where he lived.

Neither driver sustained any injuries, and no criminal charges are expected, traffic homicide investigators said.

On the Boynton Beach Police Department Facebook page, a woman who said she witnessed the aftermath of the incident described the drivers of the two cars as “hysterical.”

Police said the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck. They encouraged pedestrians to use designated crosswalks to cross the street.

