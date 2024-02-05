Man struck by vehicle in Washington County

A man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Washington County.

The man was walking on Route 844, also known as Jefferson Avenue, in Canton Township around 10:30 Sunday night when he was struck.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

The section of Route 844 where the accident happened is a residential area without any sidewalks.

State police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh Man shot while taking out trash in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats Man dead, 2 other men injured after shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh VIDEO:Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts