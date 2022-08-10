Man stuck on top of car during Seoul flooding becomes meme in South Korea

Following the devastating rainfall in Seoul that left at least eight dead and seven others missing, a man who was photographed marooned on top of his car has become a meme in South Korea.

In the original photo, a half-submerged car is seen stranded in the middle of the road as the driver sits on top of the vehicle while looking at his phone. Internet users in South Korea edited the image and created various memes imitating advertisements and movie posters.

One example shared in a TikTok video compilation of the memes resembles a Genesis G90 advertisement, while another shows a helicopter flying above the man’s vehicle as if he is the target of a dramatic rescue operation.

Several edited images of the man and his vehicle mimicked movie posters, with one advertising a fake movie called “Gangnam Station” and another called “Emergency Declaration.”

The last image of the video shows the alleged real-life photo taken by the man himself when he was stuck on top of his car.

Seoul was hit by a devastating historic rainfall on Monday that left at least eight dead and seven others missing. Videos and photographs showed citizens wading through thigh-high water and cars half-submerged. A cascade of water flooded down subway stations, and the impact of the waterfall damaged around 800 buildings in Seoul and nearby cities, forcing the evacuation of around 790 people from their homes.

The video has garnered over 210,000 likes and 1.1 million views since being uploaded on Tuesday.

Featured Image TikTok

