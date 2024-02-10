Man studying to be priest arrested on child porn charges; has Kettering tie

Feb. 9—A man studying to be a Catholic priest at the Mount St. Mary's Seminary & School of Theology in Cincinnati was arrested Friday morning after a child pornography investigation.

Broderick Witt, 28, was taken into custody by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies who had a warrant to search his living quarters, according to an email forwarded by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati originally sent from the Rev. Anthony Brausch, rector of Mount St. Mary's, to seminarians, faculty and staff.

Witt served as a seminarian intern in 2019-20 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish in Kettering, which thanked him for his work in a farewell message in the church's June 2020 newsletter.

Witt is charged in Hamilton County Municipal Court with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and is held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

"Mr. Witt is no longer a student of this institution, nor a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati," Brausch's email stated. "We are committed to doing all we possibly can to remove the scourge of child exploitation and abuse from our church and society."

The archdiocese comprises almost half a million Catholics in 19 counties of western and southwestern Ohio.