Man studying to be a priest is found with child pornography at seminary, Ohio cops say

A man studying to be a priest in Ohio was arrested on child pornography charges, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said.

Broderick Witt was a seminarian at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary & School of Theology, according to a news release. Police searched Witt’s room at the seminary on Feb. 9 and then arrested him, the archdiocese said.

Witt, 28, was charged with 8 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, court records show.

Attorney information for Witt was not listed.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations department started investigating Witt in September 2023, WCPO reported.

Court documents said some of the material involved girls as young as 6 years old, WLWT reported.

Witt is no longer a student at the seminary, the archdiocese said.

“We have cooperated, and will continue to cooperate, fully with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office,” seminary rector Rev. Anthony R. Brausch said in a news release. “We are committed to doing all we possibly can to remove the scourge of child exploitation and abuse from our Church and society.”

