Man stunned by police in Beaver County dies after being taken into custody

A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in an ambulance after he was taken into custody in Beaver County.

According to the Beaver County District Attorney, Monaca Police were informed about a man who was damaging homes and cars early Saturday morning.

The man was Keenan Anderson who appeared to be suffering from a mental health or drug event, police say.

Monaca police officers used a drive-stun gun to take Anderson into custody. Anderson was put in handcuffs, placed on a gurney and taken into an ambulance so that medics could evaluate him.

Authorities say Anderson began suffering a medical emergency after officers left the vehicle.

Medics performed CPR on Anderson but he was pronounced dead at Heritage Valley Hospital.

The DA said Anderson’s autopsy showed no signs of trauma. The results of forensic tests will not be complete for around six to eight weeks.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation into the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Flash flood on Pennsylvania road claims 3 lives; 4 others, including a baby, are missing Woman who vanished 2 days ago after she reported seeing child on highway returns home 14-year-old girl facing charges after 16-year-old boy is shot, killed in Uniontown VIDEO:Man dead, 2 others injured in Munhall shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts