Man who was subject of Florida Amber Alert arrested on 3 murder charges

A man who on Friday was the subject of a Florida Amber Alert in connection with a missing Jacksonville boy has now been arrested on three counts of murder.

The Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon seeking help finding a missing 8-year-old boy. Authorities said the boy was possibly in the company of Terrell Lewis, 37. The alert was canceled a few hours later.

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office explained what prompted the Amber Alert. Officials with the agency said deputies were summoned to conduct a welfare check on Friday, where they found three adults dead.

Investigators came to believe the boy was in the company of Lewis during the course of their investigation of those deaths and the Amber Alert was issued.

Sheriff’s officials said Lewis and the boy were later located unharmed and the alert was canceled. Lewis, meanwhile, had been determined to be a suspect in the deaths of the three adults. He has since been arrested on three counts of murder, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t release any other details because the case is still under investigation.