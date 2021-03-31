Man Sucker Punched, Loses Tooth in Random Attack in Washington DC

Carl Samson
·1 min read

An Asian man ended up with bruises, a lacerated lip and a missing front tooth after getting punched out of nowhere in Washington, D.C. The incident, which left Mintaro Oba bleeding on the ground, occurred on Wisconsin Avenue near Cleveland Park just after 1 p.m. on March 1. Someone suddenly punched Oba in the face, knocking him to the ground. He said the individual also yelled aggressively before walking away. "I suddenly felt a sucker punch to the side," Oba told WUSA9. "I was knocked to the ground and found myself bleeding from my mouth with a lacerated lip and loss of a front tooth." Oba, who is of Japanese descent, is unsure whether the attack was racially motivated. He suspects it may also be related to mental health issues. Nonetheless, Oba has been following the news on the recent surge in anti-Asian violence. His own experience also prompted him to be more vigilant. "I used to take long walks and let myself get out of my mind a little. But now, I'm very aware of who and what are in my surroundings," Oba told WUSA9. Similar incidents have occurred in Wisconsin Avenue in the past month. But it's unclear if they are connected to Oba's case. Dozens of rallies denouncing Asian hate crimes took place Saturday in cities across the U.S. Beyond Washington D.C., others were held in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Seattle, according to ABC. Feature Images via Mintaro Oba / WUSA 9

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Japanese Restaurant in Paris Vandalized With 'Coronavirus' Graffiti

Beloved Filipino YouTuber Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Dies of Heart Attack

Sheffield University Student Attacked For Wearing a Face Mask in the U.K., Center Reports

Michigan Man Arrested After Burned Body of Poker Player Susie Zhao Found

Recommended Stories

  • LA Pawnshop Returns $16K Rolex Taken From Asian Family in Violent Robbery

    A Los Angeles-based pawnshop has decided to return a 24-karat Rolex watch pawned by a thief who violently robbed an Asian man in 2019 to its original owner. The violent roadside beating and robbery occurred in Henderson, Nevada, on Oct. 19, 2019, when the suspect, Robert E. Pearce, 39, struck Hasin Oh on the head, arms and body, according to NBC Los Angeles' Eric Leonard. “We were thinking it was going to be the start of our family heirloom,” the couple’s daughter, Sumee Oh, said about the watch.

  • Michael Strahan reveals he's fixed trademark tooth gap ... 36 hours before April Fools' Day

    April Fools' Day comes earlier and earlier each year.

  • Donations for Asian American groups surge after killings

    Donations and contribution pledges to Asian American and Pacific Islander groups have spiked since the March 16 shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, and brought renewed attention to violence against Asian Americans. About $25.8 million has been pledged for such groups or causes by nearly 30 philanthropic donors in the aftermath of the shooting, according to a preliminary analysis that the philanthropy research group Candid shared with The Associated Press. For all of 2020, the group's latest data shows that about $54 million was directed to Asian American groups or causes.

  • Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

  • San Diego Parents: Teachers Prioritizing Migrants for In-Person Instruction Is ‘a Slap in the Face’

    One San Diego parent says the district’s decision to ask teachers to instruct migrant children in-person over spring break while students in the district are still learning in an online-only format is a “slap in the face.” In an interview with National Review, Leslie Hofmeister, the co-founder of Reopen San Diego Unified School District, expressed frustration over a new report that teachers had been offered an opportunity to teach, in-person, migrant children who are staying at the San Diego Convention Center while SDUSD students are not scheduled to begin a hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction until April 12. “It’s a slap in the face,” Hofmeister said. “We have been begging and pleading with these people to open our schools and take care of our children and do the right thing. And then the opportunity arises to take care of these migrant children and while I praise them for caring for them … all of our children deserve this kind of care.” A San Diego County Office of Education spokesperson told Fox News that it is offering an educational program for the migrant children who will be staying at the convention center through July and said that “all children in California, regardless of immigration status, have a constitutional right to education.” “We also have a moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children,” the statement added. However, Hofmeister asked, “What happened to the moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children?” Because the schools have said “they’ve been following the science and it simply isn’t safe to return,” a number of students are now on anti-anxiety medications and antidepressants to “try to cope with the bad feelings that have resulted from being locked out of schools,” said Hofmeister, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist. “We can’t ensure a bright future for our students by retroactively treating them with medications because we won’t proactively take a stand and put them in school where they belong,” she said. “I think all kids need schools, whether you’re an immigrant or a student of a San Diego taxpayer,” the mother of three added. “And so this inconsistency in approach to in-person learning is mind-boggling.” While the teachers who are participating in the program will do so voluntarily and a spokesperson for the SDCOE told National Review that students will be kept six feet apart, tested for COVID every three days, and required to double mask, Hofmeister questioned how effective safety precautions will be in the convention center where at least 70 migrant teens have recently tested positive for the virus. With 723 unaccompanied minors being sheltered at the convention center through a joint partnership between the county and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to NBC San Diego, it is unclear how well social distancing can be maintained outside of class when 250 children are expected to arrive every other day until the convention center reaches its shelter capacity of 1,450. The controversy comes after a California judge issued a restraining order earlier this month blocking state officials from enforcing a reopening framework that mandated four-foot limits on space between students, and rules required students to remain in small cohorts within a single classroom. The judge, Cynthia Freeland, sided with a San Diego parents group that argued the framework effectively prevented middle schools and high schools from reopening their doors. Freeland ordered the seven San Diego-area districts to “reopen their schools for in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible at the earliest practicable time.” “It’s still complete hypocrisy, they’re going to serve those students before they’ve even brought their own in person. Unbelievable,” Hofmeister said. Emily Diaz, an SDUSD parent noted that 14 percent of the students in the district have disabilities and 23 percent are English language learners. “San Diego Unified took in millions of dollars in relief funding to bring them back at the beginning of the school year but only 6000 are in-person today and we have no idea how that money was used,” she told Fox News. “What is happening right now is immoral.”

  • NY City Council Candidate Says She Was Pushed Down Subway Stairs

    Susan Lee, who is running for City Council in Lower Manhattan's District 1, has recently taken to social media to share details about an incident at a subway station. The 42-year-old City Council candidate told the New York Post last Thursday that she noticed a woman staring at her while she was walking down a flight of stairs at the World Trade Center Station on Feb. 17.

  • NYC residents outraged by latest attack

    New Yorkers say they're outraged after an Asian American woman was attacked in New York City by a man who repeatedly kicked her. Two people who appeared to be security guards did not intervene, according to video released by police. (March 30)

  • Man Hospitalized for 2 Months With COVID-19 Returns to Find Home Cleared Out

    A man in New York’s East Village who spent two months fighting COVID-19 in a hospital said it felt “like a nightmare” after finding nearly all of his belongings gone from his apartment. Ryo Nagaoka, 60, was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 27 after neighbors found him crying for help on the floor of his fifth-floor unit in Manhattan, New York, reports NBC NY. When Nagaoka returned home on Wednesday, he discovered that the locks of his front door had been changed. The building where the man’s apartment is situated is partly owned by “Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.

  • NYC building staffer who didn't appear to intervene in attack on Asian woman 'called for help immediately,' union says

    Early reports that building staffers watching the assault were security guards were incorrect, according to a person familiar with the incident.

  • Man Arrested in Hate Crime After Stomping on Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man has been arrested on Wednesday on hate crime charges for the brutal assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan, according to police. The suspect, identified by the New York City police as Brandon Elliot, 38, was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime, among other charges. Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime.

  • Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting boy arrested in Miami

    A man arrested by police early Tuesday is accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting a 12-year-old boy who had snuck out of his home to walk to a friend's house in South Florida. A passerby saw the boy wandering along a Miami street before 3 a.m. Saturday and alerted authorities. “He had lost his sight and he was using his touch trying to find his way around to seek help,” Miami-Dade detective Alvaro Zabaleta told news outlets.

  • Man arrested after allegedly confessing to stealing Pokémon cards: ‘I did it to pay off a debt’

    The 28-year-old man allegedly stole cards worth over $9,000 in value in order to pay off debt.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Man enraged after discovering girlfriend’s financial secret: ‘This is a huge red flag’

    The girlfriend tried to explain, but he just called her a "liar" and left.

  • Judge equates encrypted chats with private thoughts in would-be kidnapping case

    Three men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer will face charges of gang membership, felony firearm possession and providing material support for terrorist acts, but not making terrorist threats. According to a report from the Detroit News, the reason 12th District Court Judge Michael Klaeren dismissed that last charge stems from the way the group interacted with each other. Rather than coordinating out in the open on platforms like Facebook, Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar — along with four other men with ties to the Michigan militia group Wolverine Watchmen — used private, encrypted chats to communicate.

  • Bus driver attacked in the Bronx

    The NYPD is looking for two men who attacked an MTA bus driver and spit in his face in the Bronx.

  • Woman punched, dragged during Philly attack; suspect wanted

    Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who was caught on video attacking a woman over the weekend.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • Huawei’s business damaged by US sanctions despite success at home

    The Chinese company's 2020 results show a sharp hit to its mobile business in the wake of the US action.