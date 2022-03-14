Man ‘sucker punches’ officer in the head at Utah airport, police say

A passerby punched a police officer in the face at Salt Lake International Airport for no apparent reason, Utah authorities told news sources.

Two officers were walking at the airport Saturday, March 12, when another man came up behind them and punched one in the side of the face, Salt Lake City police told the Gephardt Daily.

The two officers tackled him and arrested him, police told KTVX.

John D. Baydo, 32, faces a charge of assaulting a police officer, authorities told KSTU.

Baydo remained silent during the altercation and has not given a reason for punching the officer, who suffered swelling and bruising, police told KSL.

