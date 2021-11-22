Man sues Bangor nightclub, saying staff injured his shoulder after he left

Nov. 22—A Penobscot County man has sued a Bangor nightclub claiming that employees injured him nearly four years ago after he'd left the building.

Roscoe Witham, 34, formerly of Carmel is seeking unspecified damages for medical bills and emotional distress for a shoulder injury he allegedly suffered on Dec. 30, 2017, in the parking lot of Diamonds Gentleman's Club at 190 Harlow St.

Witham is also demanding punitive damages in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Penobscot County Superior Court.

Witham arrived at the bar with two friends at about 1:15 a.m., according to the complaint. Diamond's employees allegedly asked Witham to leave shortly after he arrived.

He complied and went outside to wait for his friends when employees used "unreasonable force" against him and permanently injured a shoulder, said Witham's attorney, Jason Jabar of Waterville.

Witham has undergone several surgeries to repair the damage to his shoulder but still suffers pain and impairment, Jabar said.

The lawsuit claims the owner of Diamonds, Arayos LLC, owed a duty of care to its patrons and did not properly train employees to safely interact with them.

Diamonds did not immediately return a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The nightclub's parking lot has been the scene of several violent episodes in recent years.

In August, Bangor police responded to a shooting there in which Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston is accused of shooting a man outside of the club. He faces charges including attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault.

Joaquin-Peguero is being held by the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $100,000 bail. He currently is boarded at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset due to overcrowding at the Bangor jail.

Prior to that, the most high-profile, violent incident took place in February 2020 when Demetrius Snow, 24, of Bangor died after he was stabbed in the parking lot. In May, a Penobscot County Superior Court jury found Rayshaun Moore, 36, of Bangor guilty of murder. He is serving a 36-year sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Diamonds opened in 2012 in the spot previously occupied by Diva's Gentleman's Club. It offers "upscale adult entertainment," according to its website.