Man sues Camden County, claiming he was arrested for walking down the street

A Missouri man filed a lawsuit last month against Camden County, a member of the Sunrise Beach Police Department and a member of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, alleging civil rights violations stemming from an incident that happened in May.

In the lawsuit, the man claims he was arrested and held in jail for two hours after he was picked up for walking along the side of the highway and then refusing to identify himself to police.

According to the lawsuit, Mason Murphy, 20, of Eldon, was walking along the right side of the road on Route F in Camden County, at about 9:30 p.m. on May 15 when Sunrise Beach Officer Michael Schmitt pulled over and approached Murphy.

The officer asked Murphy to identify himself, and Murphy declined to do so. According to the lawsuit, Murphy repeatedly asked Schmitt why he was stopped and what he had done wrong, but Schmitt refused to answer.

Later it was revealed that Murphy was walking on the wrong side of the road — Missouri law states that if you are walking along the highway you should walk against traffic when practicable, and Murphy was walking in the same direction as traffic was moving — but according to the lawsuit, the highway has a large shoulder and no one in recent history has been detained by Camden County or Sunrise Beach for violating that rule.

What body camera footage shows

After a back-and-forth between the two, a Laurie Police officer arrived at the scene as backup. Body camera footage that the Laurie Police Department released promptly after the incident reveals that the Laurie officer told Murphy if he did not give his identity, he could sit in jail for three months while they ran his fingerprints.

An edited YouTube video of the incident that has more than 600,000 views shows further body camera footage of the two officers talking about whether or not they thought Murphy was intoxicated; both said they couldn’t confirm this and “couldn’t smell anything on him.”

They did not perform any field sobriety tests on Murphy.

Murphy was then placed in handcuffs and put in Schmitt’s patrol car; he still had not identified himself or been told what he had done wrong, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says that during the ride over to the Camden County Jail, Schmitt called a colleague for advice, and asked “What can I charge him with?”

What happened at the jail

Soon Murphy and Schmitt arrived at the jail and Murphy continued to ask why he was under arrest, and the lawsuit says no one told him.

Video footage with audio from the jail shows that as Murphy continued to demand answers, and still refused to identify himself, Corporal Jerry Pedigo, the supervisor at the jail, threatened to punch Murphy in the face.

“In here you’re not going to run your mouth to me ‘cause I’ll just as soon punch you in your face and put you in that chair,” Pedigo said, according to the lawsuit.

Video shows that Murphy then replied, “You’ll punch me in my face?”

Pedigo then said, “Absolutely. Would you like me to do it?”

Eventually, Murphy was placed in a holding cell with the intent to hold him for 12 hours. Officers then went through his wallet, which had been taken from him when he was processed, and found his name.

Murphy was detained for two hours before being released after officers determined he did not have any outstanding warrants for his arrest. Murphy was never charged with any crimes in connection with the incident.

Murphy filed a federal lawsuit against Schmitt, Pedigo and Camden County on Oct. 19 in federal court. The suit alleges that Murphy’s First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated and that he was falsely arrested.

The lawsuit says failing to identify yourself to police is not grounds for being detained, and although Murphy acknowledges cursing and arguing, he did not threaten the officers.

Attorney weighs in on possibility of police misconduct

Josh Roberts, a Springfield attorney who is not involved in this case but has years of experience in police misconduct litigation, said that courts have upheld convictions based on refusing to identify yourself to the police.

"Everybody says you have the right to remain silent, you don't have to say anything," Roberts said, "but that the Supreme Court has held that identifying yourself is not incriminating yourself."

The most notable case addressing this issue was a Supreme Court case from 2004, Hiibel v. Nevada, which upheld that a suspect who refused to identify himself to police during an investigation could be charged.

Roberts, however, did note that to arrest someone and charge them for not identifying themselves, police have to have "reasonable suspicion of criminal activity," which the lawsuit argues police in this incident did not.

The lawsuit also alleges that Pedigo threatening to punch Murphy in the face constitutes assault.

Pedigo does not work for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office anymore as he was let go following the incident. Schmitt appears to still be employed by the Sunrise Beach Police.

Camden County sheriff: "It was wrong"

After the YouTube video was released, Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms told Lake News Online what happened was not OK.

“It was wrong,” he said. “I was furious. We strive so hard and all it takes is one person, one person not following policies and procedures, one person threatening to do something like this to make all of us look bad. Just like any profession, there are good cops and there are bad cops. I can’t make any excuses for the type of behavior seen in the video. It was unacceptable and I apologize to the victim and to the people of Camden County.”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Sunrise Beach Police Department and Murphy’s lawyer could not be reached for comment by press time.

