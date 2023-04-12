Man sues Columbus Police Department and officials after being shot in back

A man sued a Columbus Police Department officer and two officials after being shot by the officer in May of 2022, according to Court documents.

The plaintiff, Janathaen Strum, alleged in the suit that Officer Shane Abreo of CPD “needlessly” shot him in the back while he was unarmed and had his empty hands in the air, according to the documents.

The filing states that Strum was deprived of his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights during the incident. The lawsuit lists the Columbus Consolidated Government, Lieutenant Jeffery Bridges, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Officer Shane Abreo as defendants.

On the night of the shooting, the lawsuit says that Abreo was patrolling on Wellborn Drive when he responded to a call of gunshots on Urban Avenue.

After arriving at the scene Abreo approached the Black BMW Strum was driving and told Strum, “Alright hey! You! Get Down! Get Down! Get out of the Car!” He then maked his way to the driver’s side of the car and again demanded Strum get out of the vehicle.

Abreo soon afterward fired his weapon, striking Strum in the back, according to the documents. Abreo claims to have seen Strum with a gun while the lawsuit states that no gun is seen in Abreo’s bodycam footage and that no gun was found.