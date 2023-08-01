Man sues Des Moines police he says let K-9 bite him for 10 seconds after he was in custody

Fifteen seconds may not seem like a long time — unless you're being attacked by a police dog.

In a new lawsuit, a man bitten by a Des Moines police dog during his arrest in April 2022 says officers released a dog to attack him with no warning and allowed the dog to continue biting him after arriving to take him into custody. Body camera video of the arrest viewed by the Register appears to corroborate both allegations.

Tyrone Cameron, now 30, was wanted for murder at the time of his arrest. He was subsequently acquitted of all counts related to the death of Jeffrey Gillum.

Complaint claims no warning, prolonged biting

According to the complaint, police arrived at an Urbandale Avenue residence to arrest him and saw Cameron on the roof of a building. Cameron jumped from the roof, injuring himself in the fall, and was immediately set upon and bitten by a police K-9 working with Des Moines Officer Dao Meunsaveng.

"Officer Meunsaveng gave no advanced warning that the K-9 would be released to bite Tyrone if Tyrone did not surrender," according to the complaint.

Within four seconds, according to the complaint, multiple heavily armed officers arrived at the scene, but the dog was allowed to keep biting Cameron for an additional 10 seconds before Meunsaveng moved to pull the dog off.

"The 10 seconds of subsequent excessive force by the K-9 and the officers involved furthered Tyrone’s immense pain and suffering without any justification," according to the complaint.

Attorney Matt Boles, representing Cameron, declined to comment. City Manager Scott Sanders said in a statement the city has not been served with the lawsuit but intends to "vigorously defend the case."

Video shows no warning from K-9 handler

In body camera footage, the K-9 officer is about to search around a neighboring building when he spots Cameron on the rooftop. The officer shouts “Hey, on the roof! To the right! He’s on the roof!" followed by a string of profanities as he runs toward Cameron.

It's not clear in the video exactly when he releases the dog's leash, or whether he did so intentionally, but at no point between arriving at the house and Cameron's arrest does he issue any warnings to the fugitive.

The video shows the dog catching Cameron where he fell after jumping from the roof and biting into the back of Cameron's leg. Multiple officers, including the K-9 handler, arrive seconds later, but the video shows the officers do not attempt to pull the dog away for at least another 10 seconds while Cameron, screaming in pain, is handcuffed.

Cameron was not holding any weapons, although officers later retrieve a knife from his pocket.

Minutes later, after paramedics arrive to help Cameron, the K-9 handler can be heard telling a supervisor, “I gave one warning, (and) boom,” to which the other officer responds, “perfect, that’s why I bring you.”

'Should've let it keep biting him'

The video continues to show the dog handler describing the events of the arrest to additional officers and emergency medical personnel as they arrive on the scene. The extent of Cameron's injuries aren't clear, but he can be heard telling responders he hurt both legs in the fall, and crying out as they attempt to reposition him.

Another responder can be heard saying Cameron had a possible dislocated shoulder.

The video also shows the dog handler pointing out to one Des Moines Fire Department responder where the dog had bitten Cameron. As the other man turns away, the video captures him saying, "should've let it keep biting him."

In a statement, Fire Chief John TeKippe condemned that remark.

“The comment does not represent the values of the Des Moines Fire Department," TeKippe said. "The individual who made the comment is no longer a member of the Des Moines Fire Department.”

Court rules against Cedar Rapids in similar case

Cameron's lawsuit comes on the heels of a federal appellate decision last week that went against officers in a similar case out of Cedar Rapids.

TonyaMarie Adams sued the Cedar Rapids police on behalf of her minor son, who was bitten by a K-9 while being arrested as a burglary suspect, although he was released without charges.

In that case, several K-9 officers responded to search the neighborhood for the fleeing suspects, and two gave loud warnings that anyone who did not surrender might be bitten, but the third officer, who spotted Adams' son hiding under a trailer and sent his dog after him, did not.

The appellate court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that the officer is not entitled to immunity on Adams' excessive force claim. It is unclear, and thus a question for the jury, how audible the other officers' warnings were from where the boy was hiding, the judges found.

Notably, Monday's decision cites several previous cases in which courts have found that “a jury could properly find it objectively unreasonable to use a police dog trained in the bite and hold method without first giving the suspect a warning and opportunity for peaceful surrender.”

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

