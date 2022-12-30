Man sues ex-Hillsborough deputy 2 years after dropped case against cop

TAMPA — It was two years ago that a Hillsborough County sheriff’s sergeant was fired and arrested — and later cleared of criminal wrongdoing — after allegations that he threatened a man during an arrest.

Now, the case has rolled back into court.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month revives allegations against former Sgt. Janak Amin. He was fired in July 2020 after Hillsborough sheriff’s officials said he pointed a gun at a man’s head during an arrest and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t give his name.

Sheriff Chad Chronister announced in a news conference a day after the incident that Amin had been arrested on an aggravated assault charge. But then-State Attorney Andrew Warren declined to pursue the case, writing in a letter to the sheriff that the evidence showed Amin acted within his legal bounds as a law enforcement officer and there was insufficient proof of a crime.

Two years and one legal settlement later, Carl Elkins says he wants Amin to compensate him.

Elkins was the man who was the subject of the arrest. He brought the lawsuit in Hillsborough circuit court, alleging assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“You don’t get to force people to cooperate with your investigation at gunpoint and threaten them with serious bodily injury,” said Elkins’ attorney, Michael Maddux. “Nobody deserves that. That’s why Sheriff Chronister did the right thing by terminating him.”

But Amin’s attorney, Paul Sisco, previously put together a complex portrait of what occurred the morning of Elkins’ arrest.

“Sgt. Amin only acted consistent with his (sheriff’s Office) training of 20 years,” Sisco said. “The State Attorney’s Office expressly agreed and in a letter said absolutely no crime was committed by Sgt. Amin.”

Elkins, he said, “is seeking a payday for an injury that does not exist and never did.”

The arrest occurred in the early morning of July 9, 2020. Elkins had been mistakenly released from jail a day earlier after being sentenced to one year of incarceration for a drug-related conviction. Amin’s squad was tasked with finding him. They spotted him about 4 a.m. near N Nebraska Avenue and E Annie Street in Tampa. Elkins ducked into a vacant lot as the team moved in to arrest him.

As three deputies restrained Elkins, bringing him to the ground, Amin knelt nearby with his gun drawn.

Three deputies present that night would claim they heard Amin point his gun at Elkins’ forehead and threaten to shoot if he didn’t give his name. But at least seven other deputies said they never saw or heard the sergeant do anything wrong, according to Sisco’s summary of the case.

The threat to shoot was uttered while Elkins was not yet in handcuffs and was struggling against the deputies’ efforts to restrain him, according to Warren’s letter to the sheriff.

The lawsuit states that Amin said he would “splatter Mr. Elkins’ brains all over the concrete.” But those exact words are not included in an official report of the incident.

Deputies recalled words to the effect of “stop resisting,” “show me your hands,” and “tell me your f---ing name.”

As Elkins was walked out of the lot, the same three deputies who alleged the shooting threat said they heard Amin tell him that he could be “taken to the woods” if he didn’t tell them his name. In the letter to the sheriff, Warren wrote that the comment, while inappropriate, did not constitute a crime. The letter noted a statement Elkins made in which he said he didn’t consider it a serious threat.

Amin is now retired, his attorney said.

Chronister later defended the decision to fire the sergeant, saying that he had violated the agency’s standard operating procedures.

Public documents provided by Amin’s attorney show that the Sheriff’s Office negotiated a legal settlement with Elkins for $15,000.

Elkins’ lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from Amin.