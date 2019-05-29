Man sues after his face is mauled by emotional support dog on Delta Airlines flight

A man who was allegedly attacked by an emotional support dog on a Delta Airlines flight has filed a lawsuit against the airline and the owner of the animal.

Marlin Jackson has accused both Delta and Ronald Kevin Mundy Jr, a US veteran, of negligence after he was attacked while the flight was boarding in June 2017.

Mr Jackson was seated in a window seat while the dog was next to him on the veteran’s lap, according to the lawsuit. The dog then attacked Mr Jackson, leaving his face permanently scarred.

According to the complaint, Mr Jackson “bled so profusely that the entire row of seats had to be removed from the airplane.”

“The attack was briefly interrupted when the animal was pulled away from Mr. Jackson. However, the animal broke free and again mauled Mr Jackson's face,” the lawsuit continued.

The lawsuit also said Delta didn't verify the dog was trained or met the requirements of a service animal.

A police report stated the Marine Corps veteran's dog was a chocolate lab pointer mix. Airlines later made changes to policies for emotional support animals following the attack, which drew national headlines in 2017.

Mr Jackson has continued to endure “severe physical pain and suffering” according to the lawsuit, amid substantial medical bills and an apparent loss of income or earning potential.

The lawsuit goes on to note Mr Jackson’s “entire lifestyle has been severely impaired by this attack.”

Mr Jackson was reportedly travelling from Atlanta to San Diego when the attack occurred.

Additional reporting by AP