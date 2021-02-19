Man sues Missouri deputy for fatally shooting his daughter

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a former sheriff's deputy who fatally shot his daughter during a traffic stop last year.

John Fizer, the father of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer, argues in his lawsuit that her death could have been avoided if former Pettis County Deputy Jordan Schutte had followed accepted police practices, The Kansas City Star reported.

Schutte shot Hannah Fizer five times as she sat in her car during a June 13 traffic stop in Sedalia after he pulled her over in the city about 75 miles (120 kilomters) east of Kansas City for running a light and speeding. He told Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that she had refused to identify herself, had a gun and threatened to shoot him.

The lawsuit contends that radio traffic shows Fizer identified herself and did not record her making any threats. She did not have a gun. Despite his claim that Fizer had threatened to shoot him, Schutte did not take cover, call for help or try to deescalate the situation, according to the lawsuit.

After the shooting, Schutte kept his gun pointed at Fizer as she remained motionless until paramedics arrived about five minutes later, according to the lawsuit.

A special prosecutor said in September that the shooting was “possibly avoidable” but ruled it was justified because it could not be said that Schutte's belief he was in danger was unreasonable.

Schutte was reinstated to the force but is no longer working for the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Brad Anders said Thursday. Schutte didn't immediately reply to a message left at a Sedalia number listed as his.

Recommended Stories

  • Dad of Connecticut teen killed by police sues officer, town

    The father of an 18-year-old man shot to death by a Connecticut police officer in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and is asking the state’s top prosecutor to order another investigation of the shooting, which was ruled to be justified. Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier shot Anthony Vega Cruz on April 20, 2019, as Cruz was trying to flee a traffic stop with his girlfriend in the car. Eulizier ran in front of the car and fired through the windshield as Cruz tried to drive away.

  • U.S. charges two more Oath Keepers with conspiring to storm Capitol

    The U.S. Justice Department has charged two more associates of the "Oath Keepers" militia with participating in a plot to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. They appeared in a federal court in Ohio on Thursday and were released on bond pending their next appearance in a federal court in Washington, D.C. An attorney who represented Sandra Parker for her initial appearance declined to comment on the case, and an attorney who represented her husband Bennie Parker could not be immediately reached.

  • Greece extends lockdown to more areas to stem spread of pandemic

    Greece on Friday extended lockdown restrictions to more areas of the country to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections but lifted it in others where infections receded, its deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Saturday the islands of Kalymnos, Cephalonia and Thassos, the city of Heraklion in Crete, Corinth, Nemea and Argos in the Peloponnese and the municipality of Evosmos in the north will be in lockdown until March 1, authorities said. She said health authorities were quite concerned with the spread of the South African variant of the virus in Evosmos, a suburb of the Thessaloniki urban area in northern Greece.

  • Rights group: Cambodia internet gateway will hurt privacy

    Cambodia plans to set up a new national internet gateway that critics fear will increase online surveillance and censorship of the internet and infringe on rights to privacy and free expression. Like a number of Asian governments, Cambodia has been cracking down on online dissent. Long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen signed an order Wednesday to set up such an internet gateway.

  • Ariana Grande Fans Are Convinced Her New Positions Songs Are a Love Letter to Fiancé Dalton Gomez

    On Feb. 19, Ariana Grande dropped new songs from her extended album Positions (Deluxe). Find out why fans think the romantic tracks are a nod to her relationship with fiancé Dalton Gomez.

  • Toomey, who once unified the GOP, now on the outs over Trump

    Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right. It is now Toomey facing angry rank-and-file state Republican Party committee members and the potential of a censure vote, a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on the senator since he isn't seeking reelection next year. Toomey, who once endorsed challenges to Republican officeholders who weren't seen as conservative enough, is now urging Republicans to be tolerant of a difference of opinion over whether Trump and his long campaign of falsehoods to discredit the election result is to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Robinhood's CEO apologized to the family of a 20-year-old who died by suicide after thinking he lost $730,000 through trading on the app

    "I'm sorry to the family of Mr. Kearns for your loss," Tenev said. "The passing of Mr. Kearns was deeply troubling to me and to the entire company."

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: President apologizes to world summit for Trump years and insists ‘America’s back’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Ted Cruz ‘left behind’ pet poodle, Snowflake, at ‘freezing’ Texas home during Cancun trip

    Security guard was reportedly looking after Republican senator’s dog during family’s Mexico vacation

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after the president decided to 'focus on the reelection' instead of stopping the virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Daily Telegraph his influence declined when President Donald Trump began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak."

  • FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King's question about why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf: 'I think we have to stop asking that question'

    FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December, claiming "relentless" emotional and physical abuse.

  • As Cruz headed to Cancun, Beto O'Rourke made welfare calls to suffering Texans and AOC raised $1 million for relief efforts in 4 hours

    While Sen. Ted Cruz made a politically disastrous trip to Cancun, Mexico, prominent Democrats focused on relief efforts for vulnerable Texans.

  • Huge fire breaks out in Texas apartment building as fighters unable to get water from frozen hydrants

    Firefighters are bringing water in tankers to battle the blaze as hydrants froze