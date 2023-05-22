Man sues two counties, claims he was falsely jailed in both

May 22—A man who claims he was booked into the Cleveland County jail because of mistaken identity is suing county commissioners in two jurisdictions.

Robert Alan Madden, 41, of Konawa, was jailed in Seminole County, but transferred to the Cleveland County jail on March 10, 2022, after being mistaken for Robert Michael Madden, court records show.

The plaintiff was jailed in Seminole County for a felony domestic violence charge, pleaded guilty and was given credit for time served and probation, according to court records.

The Seminole County lawsuit shows he was scheduled for release on March 7, 2022, but a jailer mistook a warrant for a different Madden in Cleveland County and held him three days until he could be transported, he alleges in the lawsuit.

He filed lawsuit against Cleveland County and Seminole County commissioners on May 2, 2023.

Madden claims he was held in the jail for 14 days due to the misunderstanding. The other man, Robert Michael Madden, was wanted on an embezzlement charge at the time, but it was later dismissed without costs on Sept. 8, 2022, after prosecutors were "unable to prosecute without cooperative victims," court records indicate.

The lawsuit against Seminole County Commissioners stated Madden had to hire an attorney "to defend against the baseless charges," but court records show there was a warrant for his arrest in Cleveland County.

The warrant is dated Feb. 16, 2022, and filed April 12, 2022, with the court clerk. Noted on the warrant, it stated Madden was "incarcerated March 15, 2022."

According to the warrant, Madden was wanted by the Norman Police Department for malicious injury to property, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, stolen property, and endangering others while trying to elude police in 2016.

A warrant was issued on Feb. 15, 2022 after his suspended sentence was revoked, court records showed.

Madden seeks more than $75,000 in damages, according to the lawsuits. He also filed a tort claim, a civil wrong that results in injury.

A request for comment from Seminole County Commissioners and the sheriff's office was not immediately returned.

Cleveland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rod Cleveland told The Transcript he was not prepared to comment on a lawsuit he had not yet reviewed, but noted he had forwarded the claim to the county's insurance provider.

A request for comment from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office was not returned.