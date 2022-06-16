Man sues Winnebago County deputies, Neenah officers for roles in dismissed drunken driving case

A man has sued multiple Winnebago County sheriff's deputies and Neenah police officers claiming he endured "pain, suffering and other harms" when he spent six months in jail after his arrest for drunken driving in a case that was later dismissed.

Mark Petersen, 41, of Neenah, was charged in Winnebago County with fourth-offense drunken driving Dec. 28, 2018, a day after his arrest, according to court records. The case was dismissed Oct. 6, 2021, after a judge determined officers did not have probable cause to make the arrest.

In a lawsuit filed this week in federal court, Petersen names four Winnebago County sheriff's deputies, two Neenah police officers and the Neenah Police Department as defendants. He asks for unspecified damages "compensating him for injuries, both temporary and permanent, caused by the actions and inactions" of the defendants and punitive damages to be determined by a jury.

Petersen was changing a tire on his vehicle in a private driveway between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 27, 2018, in the town of Neenah when sheriff's deputy Stefanie Pedersen arrived in response to a report of a crash, the lawsuit says.

Petersen got up and started walking away before Pedersen, the sheriff's deputy, called out to him and took hold of his arm, according to court documents filed in Petersen's criminal case.

Petersen claimed he had only been changing a tire and that his daughter had been driving the vehicle, the court documents say. The deputy saw a spare tire on the front of the car, but noticed Petersen "emitted a strong odor of intoxicants and had glassy, bloodshot eyes."

"At no time did (deputy) Pedersen, or any other officer or witness, see (Petersen) driving or operating a motor vehicle, causing a collision or causing any damage to property or person," the lawsuit says.

The criminal complaint filed in Petersen's case indicates the deputy knew Petersen was estranged from his daughter and that his own mother said she "she would be very surprised if (Petersen) was with his daughter."

Pedersen, the deputy, said she did not perform any field sobriety tests because "every single time I have dealt with (Petersen), I have physically fought with him, so before it got to that level tonight, I decided to place (Petersen) under arrest," the criminal complaint says.

Petersen was taken to a hospital, where he refused to have his blood drawn. The deputy got a search warrant and Petersen was "physically forced, by being handcuffed with his hands in front of him, and physically detained for the purpose of the blood draw," the lawsuit says.

Two other Winnebago County sheriff's deputies, David Roth and Christopher Last, assisted with the blood draw, the lawsuit says. Petersen was then taken to the Winnebago County Jail and charged with fourth-offense drunken driving.

Petersen was released on a signature bond, but "was required, as a condition of his bond, to seek mandatory blood draws and treatment for alcohol abuse," the lawsuit says.

Petersen violated the conditions of his bond "on several occasions" and spent six months in Winnebago County Jail, unable to afford bail, the lawsuit says.

The case against Petersen, though, was dismissed by prosecutors after Winnebago County Judge Teresa Basiliere found insufficient probable cause to justify his arrest.

Petersen claims he lost wages as a result of his incarceration in addition to the "pain, suffering and other harms" he experienced, the lawsuit says. He also claims the actions of the defendants named in the lawsuit were "committed purposelessly and maliciously" to violate his constitutional rights.

No responses to Petersen's lawsuit had been filed by Thursday afternoon.

