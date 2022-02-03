Man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting at Columbia apartments, police say

A search for a shooter, or shooters, is underway after a man was shot in Columbia Wednesday.

At about 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments, the Forest Acres Police Department said in a news release. That’s at 3431 Covenant Road, near North Beltline Boulevard, and about a mile from AC Flora High School.

The shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the release. Police said the man is in critical condition, but further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

In addition to processing evidence and interviewing witnesses for several hours, a police dog was brought in to search for the shooter, according to the release.

No arrests have been reported by police, who continue to investigate the shooting with assistance from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.