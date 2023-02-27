Man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in furniture store shooting: police

Michael Whitt of York suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during a shooting Friday morning at the Price Busters Discount Furniture store in Springettsbury Township, according to court records.

Police responded Friday morning to an active shooter call at the store at 1900 Industrial Highway. York County 911 reported as many as 20 shots being fired.

Kirk Olivier, 20, of the 100 block of South Third Street in Columbia, has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Olivier was inside of the furniture store when Whitt walked in just after 11 a.m., the affidavit states. Olivier pulled a pistol from his waistband and started shooting towards Whitt.

Whitt ran from the store and was found at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit states. He said he was shot at Price Busters.

Olivier and Whitt had been involved in an incident the day before the shooting, according to court records.

Olivier was shopping at the Smoke and Chill at 100 E. Princess St. in York when Whitt entered the store. He walked over to Olivier and struck him across the face with an open hand. Whitt then retrieved a pistol from his waistband and held it in front of his body as he advanced towards Olivier.

Olivier eluded Whitt, and Whitt holstered the pistol in his waistband and left the store.

Police have charged Whitt, 23, of the 500 block of East Prospect Street with simple assault and possession of a firearm prohibited.

