Man suffering injuries from second broad daylight shooting in less than 24 hours

A man was injured in a broad daylight shooting Wednesday morning at a gas station, the city's second shooting in a 24-hour span.

The Tallahassee Police Department found the man suffering serious injuries when they arrived just after 11 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on Blair Stone Road. TPD did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting in an e-mailed incident alert.

"Initial findings suggest this was not a random act of violence," TPD said in an incident report. "Currently, there are no identified suspects, and no arrests have been made."

Detectives are actively investigating, and the case is ongoing.

This is the second shooting in two days and breaks a weeks-long calm of gun violence Tallahassee has endured amid a spike in violent crime.

This marks at least the 83rd serious shooting in the capital city and county this year. So far in 2023, 21 people have died and 71 people have been injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

