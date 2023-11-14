Man suffering from schizophrenia last seen at Atlanta airport, police say

Atlanta police need help from the public to find a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Police say Isaac Pryce, 31, was last seen Sunday at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when he walked away from his mother.

His mother told police that she and her two sons flew into Atlanta on Spirit Airlines.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they went to pick up their luggage, both of her sons walked away and did not return.

She was able to locate her other son at the Clayton County Jail, but Isaac Pryce has not yet been located.

Police say he suffers from schizophrenia and is off his medication.

He stands five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

If anyone has information on his location, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: