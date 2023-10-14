Man suffers broken nose after being pushed onto Upper West Side subway tracks
It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 1/2/3 station at 72nd Street. The victim was left with a broken nose and finger.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
Get superior sound at an incredible discount — perfect for home entertaining.
NVIDIA has raised the subscription prices for GeForce Now in Canada and Europe "to account for increased operational costs in those areas."
At least three states are moving forward with plans for larger, pricier prisons, with proponents of such facilities citing the need to address issues of overcrowding, poor sanitation conditions and a lack of mental health resources in the current facilities.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
He was released on a $1,000 bond by a district court judge.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
The electric vehicle transformation in the US hit yet another milestone last quarter, though further growth into the mainstream may still be elusive. This as Tesla’s lead at the top is narrowing.
Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
How long would you last if your partner told you a seemingly "never-ending" story about nothing?
Did they arrive early at the airport just to sit at the gate "just in case"? Did they pre-check that all the bags were under the weight limit? They might be an "airport dad."
Nearly one year after Holmes went public with "GMA3" co-star, Amy Robach, he's settled his divorce from Fiebig.