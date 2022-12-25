Man suffers critical injury from accidental shooting early Christmas Eve
Dec. 24—A man is in critical condition after reportedly being shot by accident early Christmas Eve.
Police responded to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point in Colorado Springs around 1 a.m. They found a man suffering from a critical gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooter remained on scene alongside witnesses, according to police. There is no threat to the public.