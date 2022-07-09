Man suffers critical injury after Emerson Street shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that Saturday morning, around 2:30 a.m., an adult male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and arrived at an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses stated that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Emerson Blvd near I-95 when an unknown suspect in another vehicle began shooting at their vehicle.

JSO Violent Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation and interviewing witnesses. They currently do not have a description of the suspect or suspect’s vehicle.

JSO is asking if anyone has any information about this incident to can call them at:

630-0500 or crime stoppers hotline.





