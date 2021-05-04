Man Suffers Cuts and Bruises After Getting Shot With PAINTBALLS in Sacramento

A man in Sacramento suffered painful cuts and bruises after getting repeatedly shot with paintballs last Friday.



The attack occurred while Edson So and his wife were outside in South Sacramento at around 12:30 p.m.



The suspects allegedly drove down Hitchcock Way and turned onto Valley High Drive. So hopes the shooting was captured on surveillance camera.



“It hurt pretty bad. Mainly my lip and my neck were the worst part,” So told CBS13 of his injuries.







So has since reported the incident to police and hopes to see witnesses come forward.



The attack comes amid a surge in anti-Asian incidents across the country, just before the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



So is unsure whether he was targeted for being Asian, but he has since been on higher alert.



“I just want to let them know that, eventually you know someone might get hurt or you know the cops might find them and they’ll be in big trouble about it,” he told CBS13.







Just last Thursday, a Vietnamese restaurant in the city that suffered vandalism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic made headlines after receiving a large tip.



“Every time he fixes the window, it's only a matter of days before it's broken again,” wrote Twitter user @CaroWyn_, whose uncle owns Tây Giang Restaurant.



A customer reportedly placed a $500 tip on top of their $35 meal and included a note that said, "To help with the broken window."



Featured Image Screenshots via CBS13

